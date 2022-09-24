Name released of deceased man found on highway

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a deceased male found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road.

Law enforcement has identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista.

There is no risk to the public as this investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were advised at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday of a possible deceased party discovered by construction crews. The deputies confirmed the individual was deceased.

During the investigation Highway 275 was shut down at Morningside Road for approximately seven hours. Dodge County was assisted by Fremont Police, Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime lab.