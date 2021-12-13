Names of fatal accident victims released

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.

Hector Martinez Mezquita, 46, of Fremont and Francisco Alfaro, 26, were declared deceased at the accident scene.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:39 a.m. on U.S. Highway 77 near County Road P, north of Mead.

A preliminary accident investigation indicates that Martinez Mezquita was driving a 2007 Honda Accord south on Highway 77 and lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway. That vehicle was struck on the passenger side in the northbound lane by a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Tera Selman, 37, of Yutan.

Selman and a juvenile passenger in the F150 pickup were transported with serious injuries to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Seatbelts were in use by occupants of both vehicles.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Mead Fire and Rescue, and Yutan Fire and Rescue all assisted at the scene.

