Nancy's Boutique to close its doors this summer

Main Street.

Those two words evoke images of a town’s business district. Mom-and-Pop establishments that kids grew up with. Cafés, taverns, offices and little shops.

On its website, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce describes Fremont as “a place to grow up, a place to raise a family, and a place to come home to.”

They call Fremont “a place where a good idea can take flight” and “a place where entrepreneurs stand out. A place where small business makes a big impact.”

One of Mainstreet Fremont’s small businesses that has made an impact is Nancy’s Boutique, owned by Nancy Hoshor.

Hoshor opened her shop in 2003 and will be retiring this summer.

“I like the size of Fremont,” said Hoshor, who had returned to Fremont after living in Denver because she felt it was a nice place to raise her daughter.

Hoshor spent the first 15 years of her life in Minot, North Dakota, where she began modeling for a clothing store on Saturday afternoons.

“That was the beginning of my career in fashion,” she said.

When her father’s work in insurance brought the family to Fremont, Hoshor was hired at Schwesers Department Store as an elevator operator.

“They moved me to the men’s department, then to accessories and cosmetics, and ultimately, I became a buyer,” she said.

During a buying trip to New York, Hoshor became more familiar with the clothing business.

After 20 years with Schwesers, she went to work for the Spence Shoppe. Five years later, Hoshor was presented with the opportunity to start her own business.

“My friend Lela Thompson and I opened Lov’eNue at 529 N. Main St.”

The partnership ended with Thompson’s retirement in 2003. In September of that year, Hoshor and her husband, Jim, opened Nancy’s Boutique at the same location.

“I attended markets in Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Dallas,” Hoshor said, “and I took pride in specialty buying for individual customers.”

Hoshor devoted the next 19 years to filling Nancy’s Boutique with upscale, casual clothing and accessories personally selected with her customers in mind.

“Being the owner, manager, and buyer has had its challenges,” Hoshor said. “But seeing my customers’ delight over what I chose for them is rewarding for me. I have made it my primary goal to get to know my customers.”

Developing a strong relationship with customers is something Hoshor considers key to the success of any business.

“You have to find out what they like, what’s right for each of them,” she said.

Rather than selecting a dozen identical items of inferior quality, Hoshor said she chose to buy up to three, making sure they were high-quality products that reflected each customer’s individuality.

“My customers are important to me,” Hoshor said. “I enjoy giving them personal service.”

Unlike many clothing merchants, Hoshor often keeps the shop open beyond regular hours to accommodate customers with busy schedules. She has also been known to turn down a sale if the product is not right for the customer.

“It’s gratifying to see a customer love what she has purchased,” she said. “New customers would come in because they loved what someone was wearing and found out where they bought it.”

For those who don’t like to shop or simply don’t have the time, Nancy’s Boutique also has a personal shopper. Shelley Greteman Ijem selects items and delivers them to a customer’s home for fittings.

Even the elegant wrapping paper is high quality, she said. Hoshor has always insisted on the best, right down to the handmade bows.

Careful attention to detail is one of the things that has made Nancy’s Boutique such a successful business.

“My customers have told me they really appreciate the personal touch,” she said.

In addition to the excellent service provided by Hoshor’s staff (Shelley, Cookie, Jackie, Sue, and Deb), Nancy’s Boutique has also been the workplace for Toby, Hoshor’s 7-year-old Coton de Tuléar, who enjoys greeting customers.

“My husband wanted a puppy,” Hoshor said, “but (Jim) passed away soon after we got him. Toby will miss coming here.”

Nancy’s Boutique will close following this year’s Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 23.

“I’m ready,” Hoshor said, “but I’ll miss it.”

When asked what she’s looking forward to doing once the boutique closes, Hoshor mentioned clearing out the garage, spending time in the yard, and visiting her daughter in Kansas. She also has a couple of trips planned.

“I’m going to Ireland and will also be going to Cabo,” she said

Fremont’s historic downtown district has attracted many patrons from other cities and towns, and Nancy’s Boutique is one of the reasons.

“My customer base has been mostly from other cities such as Grand Island, York, Lincoln, and Omaha,” Hoshor said. “They are friends of mine, and I will miss them.”

Nancy’s Boutique, at 423 N. Main St. in Fremont is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0