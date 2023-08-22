The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, and the Nebraska Pharmacists Association continues to get lifesaving Narcan out to Nebraska residents so they are prepared in the event of an opioid overdose.

You can get no cost Narcan at Methodist Fremont Health Pharmacy in Fremont.

“Our partnership with Methodist Fremont Health Pharmacy and DHHS will allow anyone who is in a position to help someone who is experiencing an opioid overdose to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. If you know someone, or you yourself are at risk of an opioid overdose, you should carry Narcan, it could save a life. We continue to add pharmacies throughout the state so we can get this life saving medication out to the public. There continues to be a rise in drugs being laced with fentanyl, opioids and non-opioids alike and so you really do not know what you are taking if it was not prescribed to you", said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator, Amy Holman.

Methodist Fremont Health Pharmacy is at 450 E. 23rd St. Anyone with questions may call 402-727-3626.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder. Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.