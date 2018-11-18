Jill Miller sounds pretty excited when talking about her next performance at First Lutheran Church.
Miller is a Nashville recording artist, who recently released her sixth CD. She’s opened for the legendary Loretta Lynn and Brian Littrell. She’s performed a duet with NewSong at the Bluebird Café in Nashville.
On Dec. 4, the Sioux City, Iowa woman will present her Christmas program, “Tidings of Great Joy” at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
The church invites area women to attend this event during the first week of Advent. Concert tickets are on sale for $10 each and will be available until Nov. 25 unless sold out earlier.
To buy a ticket, call Jan at 402-727-0989, Beth at 402-719-1732 or Carol at 402-652-8166.
No tickets will be available at the door. Desserts by Giggling Gourmet will follow the concert.
The church is sponsoring the musical program made possible through an estate gift.
Miller, who presented the 2016 program at First Lutheran, enjoyed that experience.
“I loved it,” she told the Tribune. “It’s a really nice congregation. They’re a great group of women. It was awesome, very sweet.”
Miller and her six-piece band will perform well-known Christmas songs along with some of her original songs.
“I just got one of my Christmas songs published with the largest choral producers in the world — Lorenz Publishing Company,” she said.
Miller co-wrote that song, “King of Kings,” with Nashville songwriters Robert White-Johnson and Jimmy Nichols.
Carolyn Bohling and Jan Divis, program coordinators for First Lutheran Women, said the group is fortunate to have Jill return to First Lutheran, but this time with the addition of her band.
Miller is a certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer and coach.
And in addition to her musical performances, Miller has written her first book, “Grace Finds Wings — A Journey in Song.” She is one of the new Voices of Women of Faith.
Miller also has been developing an online course called, “Writing the Song of Your Life.” The study will explore ways to tap into God-given creativity, her website states. The seven-week, in-depth study focused on finding one’s purpose and living an intentional life.
It will include daily activities and challenges, a daily encouragement video, and an online support community.
Miller said the study will be available in January.
In the meantime, Miller hopes women attend the event at First Lutheran.
“I want to entertain them, of course, but I want to add to their Christmas season,” she said. “I hope they leave filled with the good news of the king of kings — that’s what Christmas is all about.”