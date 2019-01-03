With January serving as National Blood Donor Month—the American Red Cross is encouraging people throughout the country to help meet the urgent need for blood donations by resolving to give blood this month.
“It’s resolution season, and I know you’ve heard these all before--stop snacking and slacking--start reading and running—but what about resolving to give more life?” Samantha Pollard, Midwest communications manager at American Red Cross Blood Services, said.
According to Pollard, donating blood is a way to make a lifesaving impact in the new year for patients like Judy Janssen.
Janssen was diagnosed with end-stage autoimmune liver disease in 2016 and subsequently received frequent blood transfusions—sometimes multiple times a week—until she underwent a liver transplant last January.
“Blood donors make a really big difference with very little effort,” Janssen said in a released statement. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for blood donations.”
The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients according to the American Red Cross.
Busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout this time of year, Pollard says.
The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to resolve to give blood regularly, beginning in January. To encourage donations immediately, all those who donate by Jan. 6 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Appointments to donate blood can be made by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Those who are interested in doing more than just donating blood are also encouraged to host a Red Cross blood drive – more information about hosting a drive can be found online at RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.