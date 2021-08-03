National Night Out a success for Fremont community

Residents, law enforcement and organizations came together for a night of fun Monday at this year’s National Night Out.
“I can’t speak more highly about the overall atmosphere,” said Diane Brown, organizer for the event with the Fremont Kiwanis Club. “Everybody was just happy to be outside and enjoying themselves.”
National Night Out, held at John C. Fremont Park, was co-sponsored by Kiwanis and the Fremont Police Department. The event has taken place in 16,000 communities across the country since 1984.
The campaign aims to promote neighborhood safety through discussions with law enforcement and community engagement.
“I had lots of people come up and talk about concerns that they’ve had or things they’ve seen around their neighborhood,” FPD Lt. Ed Watts said. “The kids asked a lot of questions about police work and what our different tools and things were that we use.”
The event saw multiple entities taking part, including the Fremont Fire Department before having to leave for a call.
“I do give kudos to the firefighter who backed the big truck in,” Brown said. “They need to have a pay raise, because they did an amazing job getting that fire truck on that street.”
Throughout the night, Brown said she received comments from participants that they weren’t aware of many of the organizations and their resources at the event.
“I think it was giving exposure to what Fremont has to offer,” she said. “I think we need to have more nights like that where we can come together as organizations and businesses to not necessarily offer things for people, but just to make people aware of the great things happening here in Fremont.”
Even Brown herself said that she saw more businesses and organizations come to this year’s event that she wasn’t aware of.
“They gave out so many great items for information about their facilities and what they offer the Fremont community, and the kids were having a great time,” she said. “Everyone that would come up would say, ‘Can I have an extra bag? I need another one, I’ve got so much stuff.’”
Ultimately, Brown said the National Night Out went “amazing” and encouraged the public to be involved each year it’s held.
“If anybody’s interested in wanting to become a part of Kiwanis, they can reach out to myself or anyone that’s on the board on our website and we can have them become a Kiwanian and become part of a great organization,” she said.
Watts, who was appreciative of both the event’s turnout and weather, said he was grateful for the National Night Out giving Fremont citizens a chance to come out and talk to officers.
“We’re out of our cars, we’re not driving around in our cars, so it gives them a good opportunity to interact and to ask questions and express any concerns that they have,” he said. “And I think everybody had a good time.”