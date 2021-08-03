National Night Out a success for Fremont community

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it was giving exposure to what Fremont has to offer,” she said. “I think we need to have more nights like that where we can come together as organizations and businesses to not necessarily offer things for people, but just to make people aware of the great things happening here in Fremont.”

Even Brown herself said that she saw more businesses and organizations come to this year’s event that she wasn’t aware of.

“They gave out so many great items for information about their facilities and what they offer the Fremont community, and the kids were having a great time,” she said. “Everyone that would come up would say, ‘Can I have an extra bag? I need another one, I’ve got so much stuff.’”

Ultimately, Brown said the National Night Out went “amazing” and encouraged the public to be involved each year it’s held.

“If anybody’s interested in wanting to become a part of Kiwanis, they can reach out to myself or anyone that’s on the board on our website and we can have them become a Kiwanian and become part of a great organization,” she said.

Watts, who was appreciative of both the event’s turnout and weather, said he was grateful for the National Night Out giving Fremont citizens a chance to come out and talk to officers.