National Night Out event set for Tuesday in Fremont

National Night Out

McGruff the Crime Dog spins the wheel at the 2021 National Night Out at John C. Fremont Park. This year's event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

 Courtesy

National Night Out will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.

The family-friendly event, hosted by the Fremont Kiwanis Club, will feature games and other fun activities; an opportunity to meet Fremont Police officers, firefighters, Dodge County Sheriff deputies and members of the Nebraska State Patrol; and a chance to visit with friends, neighbors and community members.

