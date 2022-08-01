National Night Out event set for Tuesday in Fremont

National Night Out will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.
The family-friendly event, hosted by the Fremont Kiwanis Club, will feature games and other fun activities; an opportunity to meet Fremont Police officers, firefighters, Dodge County Sheriff deputies and members of the Nebraska State Patrol; and a chance to visit with friends, neighbors and community members.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
