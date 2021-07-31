 Skip to main content
National Night Out has nearly four decades of history in communities
National Night Out has nearly four decades of history in communities

National Night Out

Giant bubbles float through the air of John C. Fremont City Park during a previous National Night Out event.

 TRACY BUFFINGTON, Fremont Tribune

Since 1984, the National Night Out has spread awareness of drug and crime prevention across 16,000 communities in the United States.

The 38th annual event will take place in Fremont on Aug. 2 by the Fremont Kiwanis Club and Fremont Police Department and North Bend on Aug. 3 by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The annual community-building campaign promotes neighborhoods safety through camaraderie and police-community partnerships with its events, typically held on the first Tuesday in August and sometimes October.

“It’s a chance to bring neighborhoods together with the men and women who protect them,” President Joe Biden said in a quote on the event’s website. “The safety of our communities depend on both law enforcement and the neighbors they serve. National Night Out enhances that cooperation.”

The event was created by Matt Peskin, who had spent several years volunteering for the Lower Merion Community Watch Program in Philadelphia before forming the National Association of Town Watch in 1981.

Three years later, the NATW had its first annual National Night out, which had 400 communities in 23 states involving 2.5 million participants. The event takes the form of festivals, parades and cookouts in its locations around the country.

Nebraska has 23 cities taking part in the National Night Out along with Fremont, including Wahoo, Valley, Omaha and Lincoln.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Safety hosted its annual National Night Out event, Monday, Nov. 5 at the Adden Street Park. The event began with a parade featuring special performances by Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s band and its ROTC unit

Officer James Scotts dances with a child during Troutman's National Night Out event on Saturday.
