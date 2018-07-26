Diane Brown hopes families will take part in an event designed to be informative and fun.
National Night Out is set from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the west end of John C. Fremont City Park. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved into the nearby Lenihan Gym.
The public is invited to the free event which will include games and other activities, a chance to meet law enforcement officers and the opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors.
This is the fourth year for the event sponsored by the Fremont Kiwanis Club. The family friendly evening is intended to promote partnerships between law enforcement and the community and encourage neighborhood camaraderie.
“It’s a nationwide event that brings both police and the community together for safety and other health-related concerns,” said Brown, Kiwanis chairperson.
More than 25 entities will have a table with information.
“There will be kids games and activities provided by area businesses and organizations that have volunteered their time for the event,” Brown said.
A variety of participants will be present including Camp Fontanelle, Fremont Parks and Recreation Department, Dodge County Head Start and the RuffHouse Family Entertainment Center. Banks and grocery stores will be represented as well.
Attendees will check in at the Kiwanis table and receive a bag. They’ll then be able to take part in activities and games provided at the different tables.
The Kiwanis club will provide water and apples. There will be bounce houses.
As in past years, the Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch will provide martial arts demonstrations.
The Fremont Cosmopolitan Club 100 will bring the Nebraska Methodist Mobile Diabetes Center to the event. The unit provides free diabetes screenings to the public. The unit is part of a non-profit Cornbelt Diabetes Connection project.
Brown said Fremont/Dodge County 911 will provide a demonstration.
Fremont Police and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office representatives will be at the event as will the Fremont Fire Department.
The Nebraska State Patrol will bring its rollover simulator. The equipment is designed to show how easy it is to be injured when not wearing a seat belt.
Between 200 and 300 people are expected to attend.
Brown said the Fremont High and Bennington high school Key Clubs will provide assistance at the gathering.
“We also will have information about Kiwanis and how to join if people are interested,” she added.
This is the 35th year for the National Night Out crime and drug prevention event. The event will involve more than 16,500 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world.
In all, more than 38.5 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”