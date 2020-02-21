National Weather Service issues flood watch in east Nebraska

"It's pretty hill in some parts of Washington County, but any of the low-lying areas, there's ice up in the northern parts of Dodge County on the Elkhorn," she said. "So that's the reasoning for including that."

Although temperatures will rise this weekend, Kern said it'll get cooler on Monday, with highs in the 40s.

"We'll dip down even cooler through the rest of next week, and then kind of warm back up before the weekend," she said. "We're kind of on the cyclic pattern where it warms up by the end of the week and into the weekend."

Because of this pattern, Kern said people need to be alert for next weekend as well. As long as there are temperatures below 32 degrees, she said ice in the rivers will take longer to melt.

"We're not done making ice by any means," she said. "We'll probably be making ice again next week, so it's going to be kind of an on-and-off thing."

Although the conditions don't look to be as devastating as last year's flooding, Kern still said people need to be on guard and prepared to evacuate if need be.

"Just be prepared, be ready," she said. "Because I think as we saw last weekend, it happens really fast."

