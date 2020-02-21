National Weather Service issues flood watch in east Nebraska

As temperatures start to rise, the National Weather Service in Valley has issued a flood watch for seven counties in eastern Nebraska along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers for this weekend.
The watch has been issued for Dodge, Washington, Cuming, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.
"There's no immediate threat right now, but as anyone that has interests along the river will know, with those warm temperatures, things start to break up," NWS meteorologist Becky Kern said. "And so really the ice jam threat for the entire river system is not over until all the ice has been flushed out."
Kern said the watch was issued after consulting with various county emergency managers.
"It's just a watch, meaning to keep vigilant what's going on with the ice action," she said. "Not that people that live along the river or have property along the river are not, but it's just a heads up."
Ice on the Platte just east of North Bend will most likely melt this weekend, Kern said, as temperatures on Saturday and Sunday reach the 50s.
"Seeing that the river is running so high and has been over the last several months, any time we get a little bit of a jam, that water can back up and start to flood our lowland areas," she said.
Kern said the ice could move downstream and jam again, the watch stretches southeast of Fremont to the mouth of the Missouri River south of Omaha.
"It's pretty hill in some parts of Washington County, but any of the low-lying areas, there's ice up in the northern parts of Dodge County on the Elkhorn," she said. "So that's the reasoning for including that."
Although temperatures will rise this weekend, Kern said it'll get cooler on Monday, with highs in the 40s.
"We'll dip down even cooler through the rest of next week, and then kind of warm back up before the weekend," she said. "We're kind of on the cyclic pattern where it warms up by the end of the week and into the weekend."
Because of this pattern, Kern said people need to be alert for next weekend as well. As long as there are temperatures below 32 degrees, she said ice in the rivers will take longer to melt.
"We're not done making ice by any means," she said. "We'll probably be making ice again next week, so it's going to be kind of an on-and-off thing."
Although the conditions don't look to be as devastating as last year's flooding, Kern still said people need to be on guard and prepared to evacuate if need be.
"Just be prepared, be ready," she said. "Because I think as we saw last weekend, it happens really fast."