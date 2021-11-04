National Weather Service shares tips with Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska

With temperatures starting to drop as winter approaches, the National Weather Service is encouraging safety and awareness this season.

This Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day, which aims to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather on the first Thursday of November each year.

NWS offices in Nebraska and Iowa are having the event in conjunction with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

On Monday, parts of Nebraska already got their first snow of the year, with some areas experiencing 7 inches of snowfall.

Brian Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with NWS Valley, said the most important tip to be "weather-ready" this winter is to stay updated with the current weather conditions.

Updates can be gathered by looking at a weather app on a smartphone or tablet, listening to a weather radio or visiting the NWS website at weather.gov/omaha.

"Things change with the forecast, and even during the day, it can change with what we're forecasting," Smith said. "So it's important to keep up to date with what's going on, especially if you're in an active winter weather pattern, so that you're prepared ahead of time."

If someone is planning on taking a trip during the winter months, Smith said they should make sure their car is in good condition, including checking the brakes, tire tread, coolant system, windshield wipers and battery.

"The winter weather can be really hard on a vehicle, so having it in good working order ahead of time will mitigate any problems that you might have during the winter months," he said.

Smith said drivers should also make sure to keep supplies in their car, including a flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, tool kit, booster cables and windshield scraper.

"If you get stuck, you're going to want to keep warm, so having blankets or something like that in the car, maybe some high-energy, high-calorie, non-perishable food like energy bars, fruit snacks or nuts, something like that would be good to have," he said.

Drivers can also make sure they have a near-full gas take to avoid ice from forming and call 511 for the latest traffic and road conditions.

Those inside their homes can also be impacted by the cold, as Smith said the state experienced rolling blackouts last February due to a polar vortex.

Like with a car, Smith residents should make sure they have a flashlight with batteries, high-energy foods that don't need refrigeration and some sort of heating source.

"If you have a fireplace, you should have plenty of wood, something like that in case your heat goes out, and extra medicine if you get stuck," he said. "But those are things just generally that you would want to have around the house."

Smith said pets should also be brought inside so they don't suffer from freezing conditions.

"You should obviously have shelterbelts for your cattle and so forth and have plenty of water," he said. "Because the one thing that animals die from is from dehydration in these severe winter storms."

As it's hard to tell exactly how much snow Nebraska will see this winter, Smith encouraged people to stay safe and visit weather.gov/safety/winter for more tips.

"It looks like we might end up starting out warmer than normal here, and then it might change in January and February and be cooler than normal," he said. "So we'll have to keep track of that sort of thing and just make sure that you're prepared ahead of time and well-informed."

