 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau
editor's pick alert featured top story

Nativity scenes

  • 0

On a clear night, you can see the moon and even the stars in the December skies.

There might be no snow, but Nebraskans know Christmas is here.

Evidence of the reason for the season has appeared for weeks now as homeowners and renters display nativity scenes.

Some scenes are ablaze with color featuring Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, shepherds and Wise Men.

Others are silhouettes of the Holy Family perhaps also reflecting the simplicity of the Gospel, which tells of a baby who came from heaven to save the world.

Recently, Tribune staffer Tammy Greunke photographed manger scenes in the Fremont area, capturing pictures of the different types of displays.

The Tribune hopes readers will enjoy the photos and have a blessed holiday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Store reports gasoline theft

Store reports gasoline theft

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.

Man faces burglary charge

Man faces burglary charge

Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglariz…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Dec. 16, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace…

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News