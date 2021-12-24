On a clear night, you can see the moon and even the stars in the December skies.

There might be no snow, but Nebraskans know Christmas is here.

Evidence of the reason for the season has appeared for weeks now as homeowners and renters display nativity scenes.

Some scenes are ablaze with color featuring Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, shepherds and Wise Men.

Others are silhouettes of the Holy Family perhaps also reflecting the simplicity of the Gospel, which tells of a baby who came from heaven to save the world.

Recently, Tribune staffer Tammy Greunke photographed manger scenes in the Fremont area, capturing pictures of the different types of displays.

The Tribune hopes readers will enjoy the photos and have a blessed holiday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0