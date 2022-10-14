Nazarene church plans pumpkin fundraiser

The Rev. Tyler Runyan remembers the rope.

Runyan was in high school when she attended a Nazarene Youth Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

There, well-known Christian author and teacher Francis Chan shared his classic illustration — using a rope — to show how brief life is on earth compared to eternity and the importance of living with that eternity in mind.

Runyan never forgot the example or the conference.

Today, Runyan is pastor to children, youth and families at Fremont Church of the Nazarene and she hopes the public will participate in a family friendly fundraiser. Event proceeds will be used to help eight youth attend a conference in Tampa Bay, Florida, next summer.

This is the first year the church will offer The Pumpkin Patch. From noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, through Monday, Oct. 31, the church will sell pumpkins of various sizes in its parking lot at 960 N. Johnson Road. Pumpkins won’t be sold on Sunday.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights during that time, the church will offer extra treats and activities such as popcorn and apple cider, face painting and yard games.

Runyan learned about the fundraising idea from a church in Kansas City.

“It was a great fundraiser for their youth ministry,” she said.

The event is also a local opportunity where people can hang out and enjoy extra activities.

Runyan said funds raised will help local youth attend the Florida conference expected to host 10,000 teens from across the United States and Canada.

It will cost $2,000 each for the local youth for the trip.

Runyan said the conference occurs only once every four years so most students only have the opportunity to attend one time while they’re in high school.

“It’s a great time of worship and the Nazarene Youth International brings in Christian artists and speakers to come and share with the kids,” Runyan said. “There’s opportunities to serve the people of Tampa Bay, Florida, and there’s just a great time of bonding and fellowship for our students.”

Runyan still recalls the conference she attended in 2011.

“It was a great time of learning and worshiping and serving and exploring with my friends and making new friends,” she said.

Runyan remembers songs the youth sang and a talk by Chan.

Chan’s sermon involved an analogy, which now can be seen on Internet videos.

With this lesson, Chan shows a very long rope with a small red end. The red end represents people’s brief time here on earth, while the rest of the long rope symbolizes eternity.

“You’ve got a few short years here on earth and then you’ve got all of eternity somewhere else,” Chan says.

Chan says some people only think about the short red part. They want to work hard so they can travel and enjoy the very last bit of the little red part.

“The Bible teaches that what I do during this little red part determines how I’m going to exist for millions of years forever,” he said.

Many people spend the small red part trying to make themselves as comfortable as they can, but Chan speaks of investing one’s life for the moment when they cross the finish line and face God.

“We get one chance at this life on earth and it can end at any second for anyone of us and then comes eternity,” said Chan, who talks about crossing the finish line well.

The lesson spoke to Runyan.

“It reminded me how we are so small in the grand scheme of God’s story, yet he chooses to use us and we have the opportunity to make a difference – even with the little speck of time of our life,” Runyan said.

People can choose to live their lives to honor God.

Runyan invites the public to attend the fundraising event, adding:

“I think this is a great opportunity for a free place for families to have fun together and also be able to support our teenagers to be able to go on this life-changing trip.”