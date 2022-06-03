Nazarene church to offer GriefShare

The Rev. Mickey Boell still misses her dad’s phone calls.

Her dad, Al Bengtson, was her best friend. He called her on the phone every morning. She relied on his advice, which was almost always followed by a witty comment.

“He would always give me sound advice, but he would always break the tension with some sort of comic relief,” she said.

Boell grieved when her 68-year-old dad died of esophageal cancer in 2010 and there wasn’t a GriefShare program in the town where she lived.

“I am passionate about this program, because when I found it, it really truly helped me start to pick up the pieces,” she said.

Now, Boell is launching GriefShare at Fremont Church of the Nazarene. GriefShare is a 13-week study, open to adults of any age. It will start at 7 p.m. June 13. It will continue on Monday nights in the Shaw Ministry Center in the Nazarene church, 960 Johnson Road. The workbook costs $20.

Boell is pastor of worship arts, restoration ministry and community outreach at the Nazarene church.

She’s previously attended and led GriefShare sessions.

“I’ve been through it multiple times and this last time when I led it, I still learned something,” she said.

Boell said GriefShare can help people who’ve lost a friend or loved one — whether that person died very recently or several years ago.

Attendees include those who’ve lost spouses, children, parents, grandparents, siblings, friends or other loved ones. Those, who’ve lost a child due to miscarriage or a stillborn death, have attended sessions as well.

“It provides a healthy way to work through the grief journey,” Boell said. “It’s relevant no matter who you’re grieving.”

Boell said the program can help those whose loved ones died after a long illness as well as those whose loved ones’ deaths were sudden. It can provide comfort and help for those with loved ones who died due to suicide or any other reason.

The Christ-centered program offers information on what attendees can expect while grieving, tips for moving forward, preparing for the “new normal” and finding closure without losing the legacy of the person who has died. It provides ways to continue to honor that individual.

“Not only does it help with the spiritual and emotional part of grieving, it also gives life and survival skills,” she said.

GriefShare curriculum lists topics including: grief and relationships; guilt and anger; how events can affect grief; how to deal with those who don’t understand your grief; the “why” questions; complicating factors; healing; and heaven — to name a few.

“Even though everyone’s grief journey is different, there are still a lot of similarities,” Boell said. “I think the best part about it is you’re in fellowship with others who are also grieving. We’re not meant to do those things alone.”

Boell has seen strong friendships form through the sessions.

She also knows everyone will face grief at some point in their lives.

“That’s why this program is so important to me, because I’ve seen it work,” Boell said. “I have seen people walk in on Day 1, completely beside themselves and walk out on Week 13 — not completely healed, but so much better than they were on Week 1. It gives you tools for the process.”

People can join GriefShare at any time.

“If they don’t make it the first week, they can still participate, because all the sessions are different,” she said.

Boell believes this is a good time to offer GriefShare.

“You watch the news and there seems to be so much grief,” Boell said.

To register for the study, email pastormickey@fremontnazarene.org or go to the church website at fremontnazarene.org and go to the ministries tab to find the registration form. Those who want to participate also can call the church office at 402-727-6445.

Boell said she has a great team of people, who’ve been through GriefShare and will help lead the study.

She encourages participation.

“I hope people attend so they can begin the journey of healing or at least start to try,” Boell said.

Boell wants to help others as they go through their grief journey.

She knows what it’s like to miss not hearing her phone ring at the time her dad normally would have called.

“He’ll be gone 12 years in November,” Boell said. “There are still times I wish I could pick up the phone and call him.”

Boell also knows how helping others has helped her, too.

“Helping people go through their own journey of grief, helps me still process the grieving that I’ve had to go through,” she said. “It’s almost a tribute to those I’ve lost.”

Boell adds a little of what she’s learned.

“My dad would not have wanted to me to cower and not move on with life,” she said. “It’s hard when you’re going through it, because I was really worried that I would forget him, but you never do. They never leave us. They’re always there. We just have to wait to see them on the other side.”

