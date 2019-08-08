It’s not unusual to see cars in a church parking lot.
But on Saturday, cars and motorcycles of many types will fill the lot at Fremont Nazarene Church.
This is the 13th year for the annual event which draws area residents together to celebrate all things automotive and take part in family activities.
Hosted by the Men’s Ministry of the church, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church lot at 960 N. Johnson Road.
The public is invited and admission is free to spectators, but there is a $10 entry fee for those showing a vehicle for judging in the event.
Trophies are awarded and the show has various classes: Best Mopar; Best GM; Best Ford; Best Paint; Best Old School Rod; Best Race Car and Best Rat Rod; Best Motorcycle; Family’s Choice.
The Best Work in Progress — a category added in 2017 — will be part of the show again this year as will the Veterans’ Choice, which was added last year.
Car judging starts at 12:30 with awards presented at 2 p.m.
Those who just want to bring a car and don’t want to pay the fee can do so without taking part in the competition.
Part of the car show funds will go to this year’s charity benefiting from the event: Uniquely Yours Stability Support, Fremont-based agency that works to prevent homelessness or help people get out of this situation.
“We partnered with them in 2016,” Dan Layman leader of the Men’s Ministry. “We will donate 10 percent of the net proceeds or $250.”
Funds also will be used to help offset costs of the event and donations of raffle prizes are still needed.
Robin Ritter, chief executive officer of Uniquely Yours, is pleased that the agency will receive some proceeds.
“UYSS is honored and proud to have been chosen this year to be the agency they partner with,” Ritter said. “We had so much fun with them the last time we had this honor.”
Wildfire Entertainment will provide music.
Concessions will be sold. A bratwurst, chips and soda costs $6 and a hot dog, chips and soda costs $5. The Growing Hearts Academy daycare and preschool will host a dessert shop. Proceeds from the sale of its baked goods will go for playground improvements.
“Aside from the magnificent cars, trucks, and motorcycles, we have face painting, bounce houses, and Barnyard Pedal Pulls from Herman, Nebraska,” Layman said.
The tractor pull is for boys and girls ages 4 to 12. Registration starts at noon and the competition is at 1 p.m.
“We award trophies to both the girl and boy winners of their respective age group,” Layman said.
Between 300 and 400 spectators come to the show each year and event organizers hope area residents will attend.
“We have fantastic ’60s and ’70s music,” Layman said. “And if people are hungry, we have a concession stand. Then, when it is time for dessert, you step into the Pastry Shoppe for a piece of pie, ice cream, and/or cookie. Something for everyone in the family.”