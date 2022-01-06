NBC news site to feature story about Hooper kids' project

Chaise Hilbers could just imagine how Afghan children would respond when getting little bags with toys and toiletries.

But he never imagined his confirmation class would be interviewed about their gift bag project for an NBC online news site.

The segment, which airs on a site designed specifically for kids, will be streamed via internet at 4 p.m. today. It will be available on YouTube, Peacock and https://www.nbcnews.com/nightlykids.

Chaise is among six confirmation class students who attend St. Paul and Elim Lutheran churches. The Rev. Judy Johnson is pastor of the rural Hooper congregations.

As a service project, the students put together 24 gift bags for children of Afghan families resettling in the United States. The Fremont Tribune ran a story about their project on Dec. 28.

Days later, an NBC producer who saw the story contacted Johnson and arranged an interview with the class for an online segment of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition.

“She said she just loved the project and it was really refreshing to see young kids from Nebraska wanting to help the refugees from Afghanistan,” Johnson said.

Todd Meyer, who provides information technology services for the churches, set up the Zoom interview at St. Paul’s.

NBC Producer Tess Speiser interviewed the seventh-grade students and Johnson.

“The kids just did a super job when they were interviewed,” Johnson said.

Chaise, 13, said he was surprised the network wanted to produce a story about their project.

He had a little apprehension about being interviewed by someone from a national news network.

“I was kind of nervous at first, but when we got there (to the church) it wasn’t that bad at all,” he said.

Chaise answered a question about the steps students took to assemble the bags.

The idea for gift bags came after Johnson and the students started talking about possible service projects last fall.

At the time, they were seeing how people from Afghanistan were being brought to the United States.

“We talked about how hard it would be to have to leave your home and your country and start a new life,” she said.

Knowing Lutheran Family Services is helping resettle about 100 Afghan families in Nebraska, Johnson asked what could be done for the children.

“They suggested if we wanted make up little bags with personal items and things for the kids — that would be something they could really use and would make them feel welcome,” she said.

Confirmation students liked the idea.

“The students really took that to heart,” she said. “Our students wanted a way to help the children so they would feel welcome in their new home.”

Johnson went to both congregations and asked if the endowment fund committees would be willing to help pay for some of the items. They agreed. Johnson said Thrivent, a charitable organization, also gave them a credit card for $250.

Johnson said students put a lot of thought into selecting items.

Her class developed a list of items for each bag, which included: a stocking cap, winter gloves, brush, comb, toothpaste, toothbrush, hand sanitizer, bottles of body wash and shampoo, a stuffed dog toy, 24-pack of crayons, a coloring book, two containers of Play Doh, Slinky, wooden jigsaw puzzle and Kleenexes.

After compiling the list, the students went shopping.

“The first thing we got was drawstring backpacks,” Johnson said.

Students used fabric markers to draw designs on the backpacks for the children ages 3 to 12.

Two, 6-foot-long tables were put together and students — working in assembly line fashion — filled bags with the items, which each also included a $10 Walmart gift card purchased with leftover funds.

Chaise said he liked working with the other students. One student even brought cards with jokes, which she told while they filled the bags.

“We had a lot of laughs,” he said.

Johnson and her husband, Dick, delivered the bags to LFS on Dec. 21 and the Tribune story ran Dec. 28.

Chaise said just getting to assemble the bags was the best part about the entire project.

He could imagine the Afghan children’s responses when receiving the gift bags.

“I could picture in my mind what their reactions could be,” he said.

He figured the children would be happy to receive puzzles and other toys.

That made him happy.

Johnson said news anchor Lester Holt will mention the segment during the Nightly News broadcast. Viewers then can see the segment online. The NBC producer will provide her with a direct link to the segment today and Johnson plans to post it on the churches’ and her Facebook pages.

She is happy for her students.

“I’m really proud of what the students have accomplished and the empathy and care they have shown for those who need so much,” Johnson said. “The interview with NBC Nightly News’s Kids’ Edition was an unexpected surprise for all of us, and it was fun to do! I hope the desire to help others continues to be something that each of the confirmation students will carry with them all their lives.”

This isn’t the first time one of Johnson’s confirmation classes has completed a project.

A 2018 class used funds from a Fremont Area Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Contest grant to make comfort bags. Bags included a blanket, books and toys for children coming out of domestic abuse situations and receiving help at The Bridge in Fremont.

Johnson believes students benefit from the projects.

“I think it makes them aware that there are many people who need our help,” Johnson said. “This provides a concrete way for them to do it.”

