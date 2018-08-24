Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a series of classes on digital photography during September.
Digital Photography I (ARTS 5105/18F & CRN #60188) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, Room 212, at 202 Anna Stalp Ave.
In this beginning course, participants will learn the basics of their digital cameras. They will learn the different controls and modes the camera has to offer as well as how to compose a good image. Different brands of cameras as well as various lens options will also be discussed. This class is the first step to moving from auto mode to full manual.
Digital Photography II (ARTS 5305/18F & CRN #60189) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13 in the same location.
During this class, participants will build on what they learned in week one by becoming familiar with other photography gear like memory cards and batteries. They will also learn about additional items, such as umbrellas, flashes, soft boxes and other gear.
Digital Photography III (ARTS 5500/18F & CRN #60190) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20 in the same location.
In this final part of the series, participants will take what they’ve learned about ISO, aperture and shutter speed and move into full manual mode. They will practice what they have learned during a real photo shoot as the instructor guides them as they learn how to compose a good shot, work with lighting and take great photos in manual mode.
Erin Beutler is the instructor for all classes. Cost of each course is $30.
To register for any or all of the courses, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.