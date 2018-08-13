Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a three credit Nurse Aide class in West Point.
The class (NURA 1110/18F & CRN #15449) will be held Mondays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Oct. 18, from 5-9 p.m. An additional class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Class meets at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, 430 N. Monitor St., in West Point, although the first class will meet at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave. Mary Dickson is the instructor.
Students will learn the basic skills needed to provide safe, effective, and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patient of any age, in a long-term care facility. Upon completion of this course, the student is eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing this examination and completing the application procedure, the student’s name will be place on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure Credential Division.
Cost of the class is $348 for a Nebraska resident. The textbooks are available for purchase for $77.58 at the Northeast Community College extended Campus office, West Point.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.