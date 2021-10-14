NCCE honors Fremont Executive Director

Two local chamber of commerce executives were recognized as “Professionals of the Year” by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives (NCCE).

One of those winners was executive director of Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Tara Lea.

“The NCCE fall conference is held annually in a different region of Nebraska. Sometimes in the Northeast or Southwest. It usually is an event to honor executives that have outperformed. This is the first year that awards were given at all, so here’s to being the first one,” Lea said.

The new awards program was launched by NCCE in combination with “Chamber of Commerce Month,” which was proclaimed in October by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The award portion of the ceremony was kick-started by Jonathan Jank, president of NCCE, and the Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership.

This award is given to local chamber leaders who are recognized for their exceptional work and professionalism in business development, innovative programs with measurable results, organizational effectiveness and leadership.

Lea received the large community award which applied to a population at or more than 5,000 people. In addition to leadership positions in both NCCE and the Mid-America Chamber Executives, Lea has guided her community through a rebranding effort, launched unique community events and sponsorship opportunities, and found new ways to give local business exposure through social media.

“Fremont really is the most amazing place, sometimes it markets itself. What really happened this year and since the beginning of COVID was creativity. Finding new and effective ways to market to our members during the pandemic,” Lea said.

Lea is looking ahead to the future.

“We will continue to try and bring light to this amazing community. This area is strong with economical growth and business development. We are still growing day by day. This is just the beginning,” Lea said.

Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, executive director at the West Point Chamber of Commerce, took home the small community award for a population below 5,000 people.

“Chamber professionals are the forever advocates of main street businesses, local commerce and community growth both in their regions and the state. Their work helps build community identity and connectedness,” Jank said. “Tara Lea and Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong take this mission to heart every day. Their energy and success are examples for all of us.”

Jank commended the women.

“It’s great to recognize executive directors at both big and small communities,” Jank said. “Lea and Biteghe Bi Ndong are just two great examples of outstanding, long faithfully serving executives. Through the challenges of the pandemic they kept their hands steady for their local businesses. It was an honor to highlight their good work.”

