Community members are invited to provide their input on local water conservation issues during an event that will also feature a free screening of the NET Documentary “The Price of Water” at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
The free screening and discussion will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 in the large meeting room in the library at 1030 N. Broad St. The event is being hosted by AmeriCorps members currently serving the Common Ground program run by the Nebraska Conservation Educational Fund. The latter is a nonprofit organization working toward building a conservation movement that transcends ideological and political boundaries.
Members joined the organization in September 2017 to expand the program’s geographic reach to empower Nebraskans to address their local conservation concerns, according to the NCEF official website.
“Our hope is that people come out inspired,” said Hannah Deblauwe, conservation director and AmeriCorps member for NCEF. “We know that change comes in small steps.”
During the event, a free screening of the NET Documentary “The Price of Water,” which focuses on water conservation in Nebraska specifically, will be shown at 6 p.m.
Following the documentary screening, there will be an opportunity for public discussion regarding local water conservation, usages and other issues.
“The Price of Water” includes a variety of stories from around Nebraska and focuses on where water comes from, where it goes, who uses it, and why it is important to protect Nebraska’s fresh water resources including the Ogallala Aquifer and the state’s many rivers.
“It’s a pretty unique documentary just because it’s not just about water conservation — but water conservation in Nebraska specifically,” Deblauwe said. “It just helps start the conversation about why it’s important to protect our resources.”
The hourlong documentary screening will be followed by an open discussion which will allow attendees the opportunity to share their opinions about local water conservation issues as well as issues regarding storm water runoff, FEMA floodplain requirements and any other issues surrounding water quality and conservation in the Fremont area.
“None of us are water conservation experts by any means, but we are going to try and be prepared to answer any questions anyone might have,” Deblauwe said. “We really just want to hear the community’s input about what is important to them regarding water conservation locally.”
Those interested in attending the free screening and discussion can RSVP for the event by emailing hannahdeblauwe@nlcvef.org or registering online at: https://nlcvef.org/events/. More information about Common Ground and its upcoming events can be found on the organization’s Facebook page; search commongroundNE.