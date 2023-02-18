Patients who are diagnosed with cancer and begin treatment can experience a myriad of emotions.

And it can be very important for them to share those feelings.

That’s where Nebraska Cancer Specialists can help with its new peer mentoring program and forthcoming support group.

“We find that unexpressed emotions are a major reason why individuals oftentimes experience sadness, a sense of loneliness, anxiety or depression. By sharing these thoughts and feelings, learning different ways to cope in a group or partnership setting can help reduce this stress and anxiety,” said Kelly Horn, NCS director of marketing and community outreach.

NCS launched its peer mentoring program in late 2022.

“Our Peer Mentor Program is designed to empower newly diagnosed cancer patients by partnering them with a current or former patient, who can provide insight on their own experience,” Horn said.

The program is comprised of volunteers who can provide encouragement, suggestions of questions for the medical team and serve as a source for reasoning out decisions, Horn said.

Participants are matched based on several factors including: cancer type, treatment, language needs and communication preference.

“The program is really designed to provide an extra layer of support for patients going through cancer treatment,” Horn said.

NCS is focusing on pairing patients with a group of mentors at this time.

After a patient says they’d like to be paired with a mentor, NCS works to match the mentor with the mentee’s preferences.

The mentor then will reach out to the mentee to set up a time to connect. The patient can determine the communication technique he or she prefers.

It can involve in-person meetings, over the phone conversations or those via electronic communication.

Horn said the peer mentor may share experiences, knowledge, ideas and resources that are meaningful and collaborative through the mentorship.

“We really encourage patients to make the most of their time by setting a schedule to connect that works for them,” Horn said. “For example, that may be monthly, quarterly or even weekly as they see fit.”

Horn said NCS encourages these relationships to continue as long as patients need them to and to let other patients know this service is available so these services can be expanded to those who need it.

NCS will start a patient support group in Omaha. The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, starting in March. Meetings will take place in the community room of the Midwest Cancer Center Legacy, 17201 Wright St. It’s located off 172nd and Center streets in Omaha. Lunch will be provided.

Horn said the support group will provide individuals a safe place to share their stories, thoughts and feelings.

“The programs really bridge the gap between a person’s diagnosis and their source for emotional support in a variety of different ways,” Horn said. “We really tell patients that they do not have to carry the weight of the world alone. Being in a support group or a peer mentorship provides a confidential place to share what you’re going through with others who understand.”

Horn stressed the importance of confidentiality.

“We really encourage all group members to respect the confidentiality of the group and the partnership and our group members are asked to make a commitment to protect each other’s privacy,” Horn said.

To learn more about these programs, individuals may visit the nebraskacancer.com website.