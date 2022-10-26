NCS Peer mentoring helps newly diagnosed cancer patients

Everybody can use a little help.

It’s true for many people, including breast cancer patients.

That’s where a program at Nebraska Cancer Specialists can help with a program called NCS Connects.

“NCS Connects is a peer mentoring program designed to empower newly diagnosed cancer patients by partnering them with current or former cancer patients who can provide insight on their own cancer experience,” said Kelly Horn, NCS director of marketing and community outreach.

Peer mentors are volunteer role models who may provide understanding and encouragement.

“They can provide compassionate listening, suggestions of questions for the medical team, and serve as a source for reasoning our decisions,” Horn said. “Participants are matched on several factors including, cancer type, treatment, gender requests, language needs and communication preference.”

NCS Connects members are asked to agree with the following:

Introductory pairing phone call. After a match has been made, the peer mentor will contact the newly diagnosed cancer patient, referred to as the peer mentee, within three days for an introductory phone call.

Post-introductory pairing phone call evaluation. After the first phone call, each peer mentee completes a brief phone evaluation of the pairing.

If the introduction went well, future meetings between the peer mentor and peer mentee, which are encouraged but not required, will be made at the pair’s discretion, including dates, times and meeting locations. If the introduction did not meet the peer mentee’s expectations, the peer mentee may select to have another peer mentor or opt not to have another peer mentor assignment.

Confidentiality. Participants in NCS Connects agree to maintain strict confidentiality according to HIPAA regulations, which is addressed in the enrollment questionnaires.

Those who wish to connect to a mentor, can visit nebraskacancer.com/connect.

NCS offers other services and programs.

The NCS HOPE Foundation provides financial and emotional assistance throughout the state.

“Our vision is a community where every cancer patient gets the services they need to thrive,” Horn said.

More information on this program can be found at NCSHOPEFoundation.org.

NCS also offers the Supportive Care Clinic, designed to provide whole-person care for patients experiencing serious illness.

The goal is to prevent and relieve symptoms of disease and treatment, maximizing quality of life.

This is patient-focused and designed to address physical and emotional needs of patients and their families.

Like an extra layer of care, it includes:

The patient’s medical oncologist.

A supportive care physician or nurse practitioner.

A supportive care nurse case manager.

Depending on a patient’s care goals, their supportive care team also may include:

A social worker.

Occupational therapist.

Mental health provider.

Dietitian.

Chaplain.

Treatment nurses or other specialists.

More information about NCS programs and services can be found at nebraskacancer.com.