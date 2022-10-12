NCS: What to consider when choosing an oncologist

Editor’s Note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Nebraska Cancer Specialists is partnering with the Fremont Tribune to help provide important information for readers. This is the second story in a series of four about breast cancer.

It’s important to choose the right oncologist after a cancer diagnosis.

The oncologist is a patient’s first point of contact and guides the individual through their cancer journey. Patients want to feel confident that their oncologist is the best choice for them.

Nebraska Cancer Specialists said it has some of the most experienced and highly qualified physicians in the area. Besides the physicians, patients receive care from a team that includes support staff, nurses and medical assistants.

An oncologist is a physician who focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of different cancers.

This physician has extensive knowledge of the different signs and symptoms of cancer and various treatment methods.

An oncologist is a physician trained in internal medicine before becoming a cancer specialist.

The oncologist will:

Determine the tests needed to make a final treatment decision for the patient.

Prescribe and oversee the treatment.

Direct follow-up tests needed to determine the next steps.

When selecting an oncologist, patients want someone with whom they are comfortable. They want to feel that their oncologist listens and respects their opinions.

They want to understand the information their oncologist is providing.

“Patients deserve to have a strong understanding of the care they are receiving, leave each appointment feeling more knowledgeable and be satisfied that all their questions have been answered,” said Dr. Joel Michalski, MC Medical Oncologist, Nebraska Cancer Specialists.

If patients have an uncommon or rare cancer, they should feel comfortable asking if and how the medical oncologist will consult and collaborate with other physicians and oncologists to make sure they receive the most up-to-date and effective treatments.

Patients should discuss how their care will be coordinated with their primary care physician and other specialists they see.

NCS recommends asking the oncologist if he or she participates in tumor boards.

Tumor boards are a treatment planning approach in which medical oncologists discuss cases in detail with surgical, radiation, pathology and other specialists.

When selecting an oncologist, patients also will want to know if the physician welcomes a second opinion.

NCS information states that a physician who is confident in his or her treatment recommendation normally will welcome second opinions and be open to the request.

“When it comes to a diagnosis, getting a second opinion can help patients understand their options and make the best possible decisions regarding their care,” Michalski said.

NCS outlines differences between two types of oncology practices that provide care in the outpatient setting:

Community oncology.

Hospital-based.

NCS data states: “The benefit of community oncology centers is that they have been found to provide efficient, patient-centered oncology care at lower costs to patients, health plans and community physicians.”

Specialists at NCS are in private practice. They’re also on a medical staff at local hospitals and personally follow patients when they’re admitted.

Most of the community oncologists’ time is spent in direct patient care.

“As a community oncology practice, we remain committed to providing comprehensive care that is convenient for patients, while providing them opportunities for the best outcomes. This includes making patients feel like they are truly part of a community that is looking out for them every step of the way,” said Danielle Geiger, NCS practice administrator.

NCS information states that hospital-based medical oncologists work for a local health system, hospital or an academic institution.

“Hospital-based physicians routinely have significant non-clinical obligations in administration, research and teaching, and therefore may spend less time with patients, making it more difficult for patients to receive regular, consistent communication from them,” NCS states.

The primary difference between care in the independent community setting and care in the hospital setting is related to cost, NCS states.

“Because hospital-based oncologists bill through the hospital’s contracts, the costs to your health plan through insurance claims—and to you through increased co-pay — can be higher,” NCS states. “Recent studies show the cost for receiving the same drug and treatment, through the same process, may possibly be two to three times more expensive when obtained from a hospital outpatient-based oncologist as compared to an independent community oncologist.”

NCS offers different types of treatments, which include:

Chemotherapy. This treatment stops or slows the growth of abnormal cancer cells that have divided and multiplied by rapidly by attacking the DNA of the cells to kill them and keep them from dividing.

It can’t distinguish between cancer cells and normal cells and will attack both, causing some unwanted side effects such as fatigue, nausea and hair loss. It can be used in conjunction with other treatments such as radiation or surgery depending on the type of cancer.

Immunotherapy. This treatment stimulates a patient’s immune system to locate and eliminate cancer cells with medication that contains proteins to enhance the body’s ability to fight the cancer.

Targeted therapy. This treatment precisely targets and attacks cancer cells, leaving healthy cells alone which reduces side effects.

Also known as precision medicine, it’s based on the specific cancer’s genetic makeup. Targeted therapies attack the genetic molecules that let cancer cells multiply.

The key to targeted therapy is being able to identify cancer cells and avoid healthy cells. Not all cancers are receptive to targeted therapy and patients will need to undergo tests to determine if they are a candidate.

Clinical trials. NCS has the region’s largest community oncology research department offering phase I through phase IV trials.

On average, patients have access to more than 100 active clinical trials, which offer innovative treatments and providing access to cutting edge treatment options.

Radiation oncology. This treatment uses high-energy particles such as X-rays, gamma rays, electron beams or protons to damage or destroy cancer cells entirely.

A scan determines the proper course of radiation treatment for the patient’s specific cancer. Scans include the MRI, CT and PET CT. Depending on the type and stage of the cancer, radiation can be used in combination with other treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

In addition to treatment types, NCS helps patients prepare physically and mentally before surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments.

NCS said its occupational therapy team has developed a state-of-the-art pre-habilitation program to benefit breast cancer patients.

This program includes education, exercise and a personalized treatment plan designed for them throughout the course of their care.

Dr. M. Salman Haroon, an oncologist specialist who practices in Fremont, notes the professional and gentle care he and NCS provides.

“It’s really about personalized care in the convenience of your community,” Haroon said. “I enjoy providing my patients with top notch care and treatment right here in their neighborhood.”