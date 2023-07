US-77 to be closed for four hours

From 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18, U.S. Highway 77 will be closed between Downing Street and Broad Street via the newly constructed Fremont Southeast Beltway, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

Weather permitting, following the full closure and celebration of opening, all lanes of traffic will be open to travelers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

Tribune staff