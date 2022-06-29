NDOT announces additional road closure in Dodge County

As work continues to progress on the paving project between North Bend and Fremont, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced County Road 14B between County Road S and County Road T will close to through traffic at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.

This closure in necessary to allow for the subgrade stabilization work at this location, and is planned to last for two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and start times and durations may need to be adjusted due to weather. This closure will be removed as soon as practicable.

