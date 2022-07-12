 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDOT announces construction project along U.S. Highway 275/West Center Road

Beginning Monday, July 18, through late November, U.S. Highway 275 (US-275)/West Center Road will have one lane closed in each direction to allow for bridge repairs and pavement overlay to occur, weather permitting.

Westbound lane closures will extend from where West Center Road meets US-275/West Center Road to 160th Street. Eastbound lane closures will extend from 165th Avenue to 156th Street.

The inside lanes of US-275/West Center Road will be closed from July 18 through mid-September. The outside lanes of US-275/West Center Road will be closed from mid-September through late November. Access to side streets from US-275/West Center Road will be maintained. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2022.

More information about NDOT and Omaha metro area projects can be found at ndot.info/mtm. Visit 511.nebraska.gov for a real-time look at Nebraska traffic.

