NDOT announces exit ramp closure

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, April 18, at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, April 19, at 6 a.m., southbound US-275 exit ramp to US-30 will be closed, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln is the contractor for this project. Closure is necessary for pavement repairs.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today