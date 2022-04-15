 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDOT announces exit ramp closure

Road construction

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, April 18, at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, April 19, at 6 a.m., southbound US-275 exit ramp to US-30 will be closed, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln is the contractor for this project. Closure is necessary for pavement repairs.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

