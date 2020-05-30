NDOT announces projected start date of Fremont Southeast Beltway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Construction on the Fremont Southeast Beltway may be just over a month away.

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced Friday that construction on the project could begin as early as July 6 due to financial support from the Fremont community.

In 2018, the project was fast tracked and moved from the 2024 construction season to 2020 due to the growing need to improve mobility and support truck traffic associated with economic growth of the region. The award of the contact is the final step in securing a construction schedule for the project.

The acceleration of the project timeline would not have been possible without financial support from the City of Fremont, Dodge County and local businesses, a press release stated. In total, $30 million is being provided by the Fremont community to expand the local infrastructure system to support new and existing regional economic expansion.

“The Fremont Southeast Beltway project is a great example of what we are focusing on at the Department,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “Partnering with the local community to build projects that support economic vitality and improve the quality of life for Nebraskans. Without Fremont’s partnership and support from Lincoln Premium Poultry this project wouldn’t be happening.”