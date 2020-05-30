NDOT announces projected start date of Fremont Southeast Beltway

Construction on the Fremont Southeast Beltway may be just over a month away.
Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced Friday that construction on the project could begin as early as July 6 due to financial support from the Fremont community.
In 2018, the project was fast tracked and moved from the 2024 construction season to 2020 due to the growing need to improve mobility and support truck traffic associated with economic growth of the region. The award of the contact is the final step in securing a construction schedule for the project.
The acceleration of the project timeline would not have been possible without financial support from the City of Fremont, Dodge County and local businesses, a press release stated. In total, $30 million is being provided by the Fremont community to expand the local infrastructure system to support new and existing regional economic expansion.
“The Fremont Southeast Beltway project is a great example of what we are focusing on at the Department,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “Partnering with the local community to build projects that support economic vitality and improve the quality of life for Nebraskans. Without Fremont’s partnership and support from Lincoln Premium Poultry this project wouldn’t be happening.”
NDOT and Fremont agreed upon an initial investment of $20 million based on a projected project cost of around $43 million. Refined estimates for the project confirmed increased construction costs and based upon a bid of $62 million, Fremont, Dodge County, Lincoln Premium Poultry, WholeStone Farms and Fremont Beef agreed to invest an additional $10 million in the project.
“The Southeast Beltway is vital to the Fremont community’s future. It will increase the safety of our roads and support the freight needs of businesses like Costco, WholeStone Farms and Fremont Beef,” said Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman. “Our partnership with NDOT is strong but in the end, it’s the community that stepped up and is securing the future of the beltway.”
Graham Construction of Omaha was awarded the $61.9 million project and is anticipated to begin construction on the three-year project shortly after July 4. The beltway will improve traffic flow and safety on US-77 by providing a high-speed bypass around the southeast side of Fremont. The four-mile project will decrease traffic congestion in the residential and downtown areas of Fremont and improve local access and mobility along with regional connectivity between US-77, US-275, and US-30.
“Over the last several years, the southeast side of Fremont has seen significant development and business expansion,” said City Administrator Brian Newton. “The investment from the partnership allows us to move forward with the beltway now to support the current and future economic growth of Dodge County.”
The project’s need was solidified through the NDOT’s Build Nebraska Act and Transportation Innovation Act prioritization process. Stakeholders and the public voiced the need to divert truck traffic outside of town to reduce travel time in the city. NDOT plans to hold a virtual preconstruction meeting to provide information on project timeline and community impacts.
