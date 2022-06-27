 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDOT announces road closure due to paving project in Dodge County

Road construction

As the work continues to progress on the paving project from North Bend to Fremont, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the closure of County Road 16 between County Road S and County Road T to through traffic.

This closure in necessary to allow for the subgrade stabilization work at this location, and is planned to last for two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and start times and durations may need to be adjusted due to weather. This closure will be removed as soon as practicable.

