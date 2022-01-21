 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDOT announces road closure in Dodge County

Road construction

County Road 20 Avenue between County Road S and County Road T in Dodge County will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

This closure is necessary to allow for construction of the new structure at this location and is a permanent closure.

This work is weather dependent and the start time may need to be adjusted due to weather.

