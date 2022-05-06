NDOT announces road closures in Dodge County

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that County Road 16 between County Road R and County Road T in Dodge County will be closed to through traffic at 7 a.m. Monday, May 9.

In conjunction with that closure, County Road S from 15 Boulevard to 17 will be closed to through traffic.

This closure is necessary to allow for the grading and culvert work necessary to realign a portion of County Road 16, and is planned to last for two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and start times and durations may need to be adjusted due to weather. This closure will be removed as soon as practicable.

