Weather permitting, N-15, south of Schuyler, will open to north and south traffic on Saturday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
M.E. Collins Contracting is the contractor on the project to repair the flood-damaged section of N-15. The bridge located at Reference Post 105.11 will be open to one-lane traffic controlled by using temporary traffic signals.
Work on the highway will continue until all of the flood damage has been repaired within the limits of the right-of-way. Lane closures and flagging operations will be in place as necessary to complete the construction.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones and to expect delays.