NDOT announces road openings and closures in Dodge County

As work continues on the paving project between North Bend and Fremont, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that the contractor intends to open County Road 16 (between County Road S and T) and County Road 18 (between County Roads S and T), then close County Roads 13, 15B, 17 and 19 (all between County Roads S and T) on Thursday, July 7.

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the subgrade stabilization for the intersections at these locations and are expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.