NDOT awards U.S. Highway 275 contract to Koss Construction

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced the awarding to Koss Construction of Topeka, Kansas, for the construction of three segments of U.S. Highway 275 (US-275).

The three segments include: Scribner North for $37,772,493, West Point South for $18,546,966, and West Point North and South for $26,894,819.

The project will expand US-275 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane divided expressway from Scribner to West Point.

“Awarding the contract for these segments of US-275 has been decades in the making,” NDOT Director John Selmer said. “This accomplishment has been the result of determination, collaboration and innovative approaches to provide much needed mobility and safety improvement to the region.”

“Nebraska’s approach to building and maintaining its infrastructure reflects our state’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and quality bridges and roads,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “We are pleased to move forward with the expansion of US-275 that will help grow northeast Nebraska and the surrounding region for generations to come.”

NDOT and its partners in Fremont, West Point, Scriber, and Norfolk worked together to get this long-desired project underway.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is expected to open to traffic in the spring of 2024. The Scribner Bypass is on schedule to be let this fall.

