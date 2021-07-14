NDOT breaks ground on US-275 expansion project

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) had a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the start of construction to expand approximately 18.5 miles of U.S. Highway 275 (US-275) from a two-lane highway to a four-lane divided expressway from Scribner to West Point.

Once construction of this segment is complete in 2024, 91 of the 115 miles, almost 80% of the US-275 Norfolk to Omaha Expressway, will be constructed as a four-lane divided expressway. This will provide greater mobility and connectivity for the region.

At the ceremony, NDOT elected officials and project partners spoke about how the US-275 Scribner–West Point Expressway will improve the quality of life for Nebraskans.

NDOT Director John Selmer spoke to the immediate benefits commuters and freight traffic will realize when construction is complete.

“Safety is our number one priority, and this four-lane expressway provides a safer and more convenient transportation option,” Selmer said in a press release. “We are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of NDOT staff and project partners has culminated in construction.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts highlighted the importance of US-275 to the Nebraska economy.