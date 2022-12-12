NDOT issues wintry weather warning, safety tips

The first major winter storm of 2022 is expected to blast Nebraska beginning Monday night in the western areas of the state, and possibly track through Dodge County by Wednesday.

And, with the snow and blustering winds predicted, officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation have issued warnings about both the weather, and safety tips for driving in the nasty conditions.

In a press release, NDOT officials detailed the winter storm and their preparedness efforts.

“Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. For the first major snow event of this winter season, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared,” NDOT officials stated in the press release. “While the forecast could fluctuate, concerns are a high potential for heavy snowfall coupled with sustained high winds, creating low visibility, especially in the panhandle. This system will work its way through the state beginning this evening and will continue through Thursday morning, with blizzard conditions expected through (Tuesday), Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Travel after 6 p.m. is not advised. Motorists are encouraged to adjust or delay any travel as this major system moves through the region. NDOT crews will be out to clear the highways as weather allows.”

According to officials with The Weather Channel, the storm has been given the name, “Diaz,” and recently inundated the Sierra Nevada with several inches of snow.

“A major winter storm will move out of the West and become a Plains blizzard over the next couple of days, then could dump significant snow in parts of the interior Northeast later this week,” Weather Channel meteorologists stated in an online report. “This weather system has been named Winter Storm Diaz by The Weather Channel. There is also a threat for severe thunderstorms in parts of the South. Winter Storm Diaz is producing snow in the northern, central and southern Rockies (Monday). This winter storm produced heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend. Snow totals up to 4 to 5 feet were measured in the Tahoe region.”

However, how badly the storm hits or impacts Dodge County and Fremont is not known, and early predictions show the path of the blustery blast veering north of the region and not impacting the area as bad as communities farther north.

NDOT and Nebraska State Patrol officials offered several safe winter driving tips, as well as information for travelers to check on road conditions or report an emergency such as being stranded in snow and needing help.

“Drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel by checking 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov. Remember to slow down, increase following distance, turn off your cruise control and always buckle up,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol in the press release. “The time to adjust travel plans is now because this storm will have a major impact on travel in the Panhandle and much of western Nebraska.

There are many tools available through NDOT to monitor conditions in real-time across the state. Stay up to date with weather forecasts and check 511 to make sure you know the conditions before you attempt to travel. If you do travel and become stranded, call the NSP Highway Helpline and we can send help.”

Among the safety tips offered were:

Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less that traffic.

Stay well behind plows to give you and them plenty of room. When traveling outside of a business or residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle such as a snowplow, truck or grader more closely than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light.

Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond the truck itself.

Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat.

Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

The NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day at *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak directly with an NSP dispatcher who can send help to any stranded motorist.