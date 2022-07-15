 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDOT provides Dodge County paving project update

Road construction

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that work on the paving project between North Bend and Fremont has progressed to the point where the contractor has opened County Roads 13, 15 Boulevard, 17 and 19 (all between County Roads “S” & “T”) and have closed County Roads 12 and 14 Boulevard (both between County Roads “S” & “T”).

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the subgrade stabilization for the intersections at these locations and are expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.

