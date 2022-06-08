NDOT provides Dodge County road closures update

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that County Road 16 (between County Road “R” & “T”), County Road “S” (between County Roads 15B & 17), and County Road 18 (between County roads “S” & “T”) in Dodge County are scheduled to open Thursday morning, June 9, weather permitting.

Concurrent with this, County Road 17, (between County Roads “S” & County Road “T”) will be closed.

This closure is necessary to allow for the completion of the intersection at this location and is expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.

