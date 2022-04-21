NDOT provides update on county road closures in Dodge County

County Road 19 between County Road S and County Road T in Dodge County has reopened well ahead of projections.

Concurrent with this, County Road 18, between County Roads S and County Road T will be once again be closed. North Ridge Road (County Road 21) between existing U.S. Highway 30 and County Road S also be closed.

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the intersections at these locations and are expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.

