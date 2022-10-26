 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDOT provides update on Dodge County paving project

As work on the North Bend to Fremont paving project has progressed, the contractor has opened all practicable county roads throughout the project limits, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

County Road 21 (Ridge Road) is still closed due to ongoing construction there.

Portions of the “Cut-Off Road” and County Road 20 Avenue which intersect the new Highway alignment are permanently closed. This is between County Roads “S” & “T”.

When weather allows for work to resume in the spring, the public will be notified.

