NDOT provides update on North Bend to Fremont paving project

Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that work on the paving project between North Bend and Fremont has progressed to the point that the contractor will be opening County Roads 15B, 17 and 19 Monday, between County Roads “S” & “T.”

Along with these openings, County Roads 14B, 16 and 18, between County Roads “S” & “T” will be closed.

These changes will be in place by the end of day Monday, Sept. 19.

These closures are necessary to allow for the placement of concrete pavement through these intersections. It is anticipated that these closures will be in place for one month.

To review the project, County Roads 12, 14B, 16, 18 and 21 (Ridge Road) are currently temporarily closed between county Roads “S” & “T.”

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.