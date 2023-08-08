The U.S. Highway 30 paving project between North Bend and Fremont continues to progress, and as a result, Country Road 16 (between New Highway 30 and County Road T), was opened Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Concurrently, County Road 17, (between New Highway 30 and County Road T), was closed to allow for the placement of concrete pavement through this intersection. This closure is anticipated to last for two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.