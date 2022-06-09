NDOT provides updates on Dodge County road projects

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that the contractor working on road projects in Dodge County plans to open County Road 13 (between County Road S and T), and then close County Road 12 (between County Road S and T) as early as mid-morning on Friday, June 10.

Also, County Road 15 Boulevard will be closed from “Cut-off Road” to County Road S as of Monday morning June 13.

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the intersections at these locations and are expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.

