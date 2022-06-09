 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

NDOT provides updates on Dodge County road projects

  • 0
Road construction logo

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that the contractor working on road projects in Dodge County plans to open County Road 13 (between County Road S and T), and then close County Road 12 (between County Road S and T) as early as mid-morning on Friday, June 10.

Also, County Road 15 Boulevard will be closed from “Cut-off Road” to County Road S as of Monday morning June 13.

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the intersections at these locations and are expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky warns blockaded Ukraine grain stocks could triple by autumn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News