The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the opening of County Roads 13 and 15B (between County Road S and T) in Dodge County. The work is part of the North Bend to Fremont pavement project.
The only remaining closed roads are County Road 17 and 19, between County Roads S and T.
“It is understood that more and more people want to see what is happening on the project, however, I would like to emphasize that it is a violation to disregard signs, go around barricades and drive on the closed portions of the newly constructed roadway,” said Mick Jacobs with the NDOT. “Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies will be asked to give citations to those who ignore this, so please, for everyone’s safety, do not drive on these segments of the new roadway.”
This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.