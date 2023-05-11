“It is understood that more and more people want to see what is happening on the project, however, I would like to emphasize that it is a violation to disregard signs, go around barricades and drive on the closed portions of the newly constructed roadway,” said Mick Jacobs with the NDOT. “Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies will be asked to give citations to those who ignore this, so please, for everyone’s safety, do not drive on these segments of the new roadway.”