Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that weather permitting, on Friday, May 26, traffic will not have access to Downing Street via the newly constructed Fremont Southeast Beltway.

It is anticipated to open by Saturday, May 27, according to the NDOT.

The closure is for construction of the expansion joints at the U.S. Highway 275/Fremont Southeast Beltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and around work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.