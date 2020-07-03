NDOT taking comments on Fremont southeast beltway project

“So what we’ve decided to do is push out all the information virtually so that the community still has got a good understanding of what is going on and what construction is going to look like in somewhere easy and accessible that they can find it,” she said.

The website includes a pre-recorded presentation from the contractor and project manager. Soula said the video includes condensed information on the project in an easy-to-understand format.

“There’s also fact sheets on there, and then there’s contact information,” she said. “So if anybody has any questions after looking through this information or if they maybe just aren’t understanding something, what we’re really asking is they contact us so that there’s no surprises.”

Soula said the department wants to focus on the community and make sure they’re as comfortable as possible as construction starts.

“We as a department understand construction is not fun anywhere,” she said. “And so our goal is really to make sure the community is at least aware of what’s going on around them and is comfortable with contacting us if they have any questions.”