NDOT taking comments on Fremont southeast beltway project

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking comments from the public on a beltway around southeast Fremont, set to begin construction this month.
Members of the public can find information and make comments by visiting dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/fremont-southeast-beltway-virtual-meeting. The comment period, which started Thursday, will go until Aug. 1.
“We’ve been working with the community for quite some time on this project,” said Sarah Soula, external affairs manager for NDOT. “And now that we’re moving to construction, we just wanted to make sure that the public had up-to-date information going into construction and they have a point of contact in case questions arise during construction.”
The department is planning on constructing a new four-lane, 3.2-mile long divided expressway on U.S. Highway 77 on the south side of Fremont. The expressway will have four travel lanes, inside and outside shoulders and a raised median.
Construction on the project is expected to conclude by the summer of 2023. Traffic will be limited during the project, which is set to cost approximately $62 million.
Soula said the department originally planned on an in-person, public meeting to get information out prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So what we’ve decided to do is push out all the information virtually so that the community still has got a good understanding of what is going on and what construction is going to look like in somewhere easy and accessible that they can find it,” she said.
The website includes a pre-recorded presentation from the contractor and project manager. Soula said the video includes condensed information on the project in an easy-to-understand format.
“There’s also fact sheets on there, and then there’s contact information,” she said. “So if anybody has any questions after looking through this information or if they maybe just aren’t understanding something, what we’re really asking is they contact us so that there’s no surprises.”
Soula said the department wants to focus on the community and make sure they’re as comfortable as possible as construction starts.
“We as a department understand construction is not fun anywhere,” she said. “And so our goal is really to make sure the community is at least aware of what’s going on around them and is comfortable with contacting us if they have any questions.”
