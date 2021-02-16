 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nearly 70% of staff signed up for COVID-19 vaccine, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Superintendent says
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Nearly 70% of staff signed up for COVID-19 vaccine, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Superintendent says

{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly three-quarters of staff at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools have signed up to receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Friday update from Superintendent Harlan Ptomey.

Last week, the school announced that nearly half of its staff members had already received the vaccine after taking part in a mass vaccination effort at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

“For now, I was just looking at the list and I think we have a total of 36 staff members who have been vaccinated through different times in different areas, so that’s good and we’ve got a bunch more to go, but we’ll get there eventually,” Ptomey told the Tribune last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial remained in the “high” region last week, unchanged compared to the risk dial two weeks ago.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

In his weekly letter to parents, Ptomey also provided an update on the current number of positive cases and quarantines at the school.

Two students tested positive for COVID-19 at CBPS last week, while an additional three students were in quarantine, according to the update.

The school reported zero cases among staff and family across the school.

“ ... Luckily, our staff has stayed relatively safe with none in quarantine and none requiring testing this week,” he said. “We have had two students return positive results and have one more student awaiting results.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Families flock to reopened Los Angeles Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News