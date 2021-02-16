Nearly 70% of staff signed up for COVID-19 vaccine, Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Superintendent says

Nearly three-quarters of staff at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools have signed up to receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Friday update from Superintendent Harlan Ptomey.

Last week, the school announced that nearly half of its staff members had already received the vaccine after taking part in a mass vaccination effort at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

“For now, I was just looking at the list and I think we have a total of 36 staff members who have been vaccinated through different times in different areas, so that’s good and we’ve got a bunch more to go, but we’ll get there eventually,” Ptomey told the Tribune last week.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial remained in the “high” region last week, unchanged compared to the risk dial two weeks ago.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

In his weekly letter to parents, Ptomey also provided an update on the current number of positive cases and quarantines at the school.