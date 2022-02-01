 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska 4-H accepting nominations for annual volunteer recognition awards

4-H

Nebraska 4-H is now accepting nominations for a new awards program to recognize the outstanding contributions of 4-H volunteers across the state.

The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Recognition Awards honors adult and youth volunteers, as well as and multi-generational families, who have provided meaningful contributions to Nebraska 4-H. One Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award and One Emerging Adult Volunteer Award winner will be chosen for each of the state’s 11 Nebraska Extension Engagement Zones. One statewide winner will be named in each of the youth volunteer and multi-generational family categories.

The nomination period runs through March 15. Nominations can be submitted by any 4-H member, family, supporter, or Extension staff member. Nominees must fit the award categories and can be a volunteer for any Nebraska 4-H experience. Some examples may include 4-H club leader, project leader, junior leader, county or State Fair volunteer, special interest volunteers, such as robotics or shooting sports, afterschool club volunteer or 4-H camp volunteer.

More information, along with the nomination form, is available online at https://4h.unl.edu/volunteer-recognition.

Winners will be announced virtually the week of April 18, in which Nebraska 4-H will be celebrating the Week of the Volunteer. A special awards presentation will take place at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair.

For more information, visit https://4h.unl.edu/volunteers/recognition.

