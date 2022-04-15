 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Nebraska 4-H to host webinar series for 4-H volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
4-H

Nebraska 4-H will offer a series of lunch and learn webinars for 4-H club leaders and volunteers during the Week of the Volunteer, April 18-22.

All webinars will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Central Time. More details and registration information are available at 4h.unl.edu/volunteer-lunch-learn. Webinars are free for 4-H volunteers, but registration is required. Registration is open until the time each webinar begins. Topics and dates are as follows:

Monday, April 18: 4-H Club Meeting 101; Facilitator: Jill Goedeken, Nebraska 4-H volunteer and professional development educator; Discover ways to implement the 4-H Meeting Wheel in 4-H club meeting settings and help take the stress out of planning 4-H club meetings. This session will include practical tips for implementing fun, educational components, and productive business meetings into the 4-H club setting.

Tuesday, April 19: Youth Voice in Planning Your 4-H Year; Facilitator: Melinda Pollen, Wisconsin 4-H Volunteer Specialist; Learn how you as a volunteer can learn together and lead together with 4-H youth and give them voice in their 4-H experience. Discover how building relationships and shared leadership with youth can create positive environments for 4-H experiences.

People are also reading…

Wednesday, April 20: Volunteer Role in Youth Spark; Facilitator: Jill Goedeken, Nebraska 4-H volunteer and professional development educator; Volunteers play a crucial role in youth finding their spark in 4-H. This webinar will help volunteers discover how they can provide experiences for 4-H youth that will lead to youth finding their spark in both 4-H and life.

Thursday, April 21: Connecting Youth to New Opportunities; Learn about the many statewide opportunities for learning, competing, and celebrating with 4-H youth across Nebraska. This is a great opportunity to challenge 4-H youth to take their passion to the next level.

Friday, April 22: QPR (Question, Persuade, Referral) Suicide Prevention Training; Facilitators: Dr. Michelle Krehbiel, Nebraska 4-H Youth development specialist, and Michelle Garwood, Nebraska 4-H youth development educator; Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in young people. It is important for 4-H volunteers to have a basic understanding of suicide and ways to prevent it. QPR (Questions, Persuade, and Referral) is a suicide prevention program that teaches participants three steps to help save a life from suicide. People trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to get help. Note: This session has a maximum of 30 participants.

For more information, visit 4h.unl.edu/volunteer-lunch-learn.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea to drop most COVID rules as Omicron wave ebbs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News