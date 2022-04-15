Nebraska 4-H to host webinar series for 4-H volunteers

Nebraska 4-H will offer a series of lunch and learn webinars for 4-H club leaders and volunteers during the Week of the Volunteer, April 18-22.

All webinars will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Central Time. More details and registration information are available at 4h.unl.edu/volunteer-lunch-learn. Webinars are free for 4-H volunteers, but registration is required. Registration is open until the time each webinar begins. Topics and dates are as follows:

Monday, April 18: 4-H Club Meeting 101; Facilitator: Jill Goedeken, Nebraska 4-H volunteer and professional development educator; Discover ways to implement the 4-H Meeting Wheel in 4-H club meeting settings and help take the stress out of planning 4-H club meetings. This session will include practical tips for implementing fun, educational components, and productive business meetings into the 4-H club setting.

Tuesday, April 19: Youth Voice in Planning Your 4-H Year; Facilitator: Melinda Pollen, Wisconsin 4-H Volunteer Specialist; Learn how you as a volunteer can learn together and lead together with 4-H youth and give them voice in their 4-H experience. Discover how building relationships and shared leadership with youth can create positive environments for 4-H experiences.

Wednesday, April 20: Volunteer Role in Youth Spark; Facilitator: Jill Goedeken, Nebraska 4-H volunteer and professional development educator; Volunteers play a crucial role in youth finding their spark in 4-H. This webinar will help volunteers discover how they can provide experiences for 4-H youth that will lead to youth finding their spark in both 4-H and life.

Thursday, April 21: Connecting Youth to New Opportunities; Learn about the many statewide opportunities for learning, competing, and celebrating with 4-H youth across Nebraska. This is a great opportunity to challenge 4-H youth to take their passion to the next level.

Friday, April 22: QPR (Question, Persuade, Referral) Suicide Prevention Training; Facilitators: Dr. Michelle Krehbiel, Nebraska 4-H Youth development specialist, and Michelle Garwood, Nebraska 4-H youth development educator; Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in young people. It is important for 4-H volunteers to have a basic understanding of suicide and ways to prevent it. QPR (Questions, Persuade, and Referral) is a suicide prevention program that teaches participants three steps to help save a life from suicide. People trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to get help. Note: This session has a maximum of 30 participants.

For more information, visit 4h.unl.edu/volunteer-lunch-learn.

